 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bayer Leverkusen ready to offer €20 million for Abde - report

The winger did not take part in the match against Villarreal

By Luis Mazariegos
/ new
FC Barcelona v Cadiz CF - LaLiga EA Sports Photo by Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Bayer Leverkusen are ready to offer €20 million for FC Barcelona winger Abde Ezzalzouli, according to the latest rumor.

There are whispers that Abde is unhappy with the fact that he did not play in the 4-3 win over Villarreal.

However, Xavi wants to keep the winger, especially as Ousmane Dembélé left to join Paris Saint-Germain.

Aston Villa and Real Betis had made inquiries but it seems Bayer are the team that has gone the furthest to secure Abde’s services.

His sale could help bring in another player, perhaps João Félix.

More From Barca Blaugranes

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Barca Blaugranes Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Barca news from Barca Blaugranes