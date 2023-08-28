Manchester United make an offer for Marcos Alonso - report

Manchester United have made an offer for Marcos Alonso, according to the latest report. He would sign a two year contract, which would be on loan for the first year.

Alonso’s exit from FC Barcelona has been rumored but so far nothing concrete has materialized, and he played 90 minutes in the 4-3 win over Villarreal.

The report also says that his exit could cause Barcelona to look for a new fullback, although João Cancelo’s signing seems imminent, so perhaps that would become a moot point.

The 32-year-old Alonso arrived from Chelsea two years ago, and can play centerback in addition to left-back.