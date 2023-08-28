Eric García loan from Barcelona to Girona on the table - report

FC Barcelona defender Eric García could leave on loan to Girona FC, but it still depends on Xavi’s decision.

The defender knows he will get some minutes, but he will not be a starter as Ronald Araujo, Jules Koundé, Iñigo Martínez, and Andreas Christensen are preferred in the center of defense.

Still, Garcia has a role to play in the team, having come on for Christensen in the last two La Liga games. He can also supplant Oriol Romeu in midfield.

Barcelona would not be opposed to loan him to Girona if Xavi approves it, according to one source.

The player himself is said to like the idea of a loan, so it seems like it would go through if the manager is OK with it.

But while Garcia is said to want Girona as his first option should he leave, all signs point to Xavi keeping him.