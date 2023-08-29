Why Ferran Torres has been nicknamed ‘The Shark’ at Barcelona explained

Ferran Torres is enjoying life at present after shining in pre-season and scoring twice for Barcelona in the early weeks of the season.

The forward has also taken on a new nickname - The Shark (or El Tiburón in Spanish) - and can’t stop using it on social media.

“Another good bite and all three points,” he wrote on X after scoring against Villarreal along with a shark emoji.

He also nicknamed the Barca bus ‘La Tiburoneta’ as Xavi’s side made their way back from Villarreal on Sunday night after a 4-3 win.

Ferran Torres via IG: "The Tiburoneta." pic.twitter.com/dMuYhTYGer — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) August 27, 2023

But where has the nickname come from and why is Ferran now known as the shark?

Apparently it all comes from a summer where the forward put in a lot of work in a bid to get his Barca career back on track.

Ferran spent time in the USA with UFC fighter Ilia Topuria who showed him how to learn from defeat and “manage the mental side of sport,” according to The Athletic.

The forward has revealed previously he’s worked with a psychologist and felt like he hit “rock bottom” at Barcelona after struggling for form.

His team-mates came up with the nickname after his trip to the US with a dressing room source explaining why. “This comes from him saying one day that he wanted to have a predator mentality.”

Ferran has certainly shown a stronger cutting edge so far this season. The big question now is can he maintain this early-season form?