Fermin Lopez speaks out after making first-team debut for Barcelona at Villarreal

Fermin Lopez made his first-team debut for Barcelona against Villarreal after coming off the bench in the 4-3 win over the Yellow Submarine.

The midfielder is enjoying life at Barcelona after impressing in pre-season and now playing for the senior side for the first time.

Here’s what he’s made of it all:

“I’m really happy, it’s a dream I’ve had since I was younger. I’ve worked really hard to get here. I just want to thank the boss for giving me confidence and the team helped me a lot,” he told the club’s media. “I was a bit nervous because of the state of the game but when I got on the pitch I was a bit more relaxed. It’s a dream but I’m still taking it all in and I just want to do my best and help the team. “I’m really happy because we’ve shared a lot of moments together. Ansu, Balde, Gavi and our dream was to be in the first team and now we’re here.”

There are likely to be more chances for Lopez in the coming weeks. Pedri’s injury has opened up a spot in midfield and the youngster will be hoping he can make the most of hit team-mate’s absence.