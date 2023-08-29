Transfer window countdown: What to expect at Barcelona

The summer transfer window is due to close at the end of the week, and Barcelona are expected to do a fair bit of business in the next few days,

Much depends on the club’s financial situation, although there have been reports that a cash injection from German firm Libero is imminent.

Departures may also be needed - so let’s take a look at what to expect.

Ins

Joan Laporta has said he expects two signings and it seems fairly certain now that Joao Cancelo will definitely be one.

The defender will arrive on loan from Manchester City with conflicting rumors about whether a purchase option will be included in the deal.

Cancelo’s arrival will give Xavi a much-needed right-back, and the Portugal international will have a point to prove after tough spells at Bayern and Manchester City.

But who else could arrive? Joao Felix’s name continues to pop up even though it’s believed Xavi does not see him as a priority.

The Barca boss has already demonstrated his faith in Lamine Yamal, while there’s hope that Vitor Roque could arrive in January, meaning it’s hard to justify a move for Felix.

It’s thought that Xavi would rather another attacking midfielder but that’s looking difficult which could all be good news for Fermin Lopez who is set to sign a new deal.

Outs

And this is where it gets interesting. Barcelona simply have to offload some players but, as usual, nobody really wants to leave the Camp Nou.

There do appear to be four names who could be off, with Clement Lenglet the mostly likely departure.

Lenglet is thought to be wanted by Sevilla and Real Betis, and the latest updates suggest a two-year loan could be on the cards after a permanent deal was ruled out.

Eric Garcia could follow him out of the exit door, with Girona a possible option, while Ez Abde’s future looks uncertain following Yamal’s emergence.

And finally there’s Marcos Alonso who has been linked with Manchester United. Barca have only just extended Alonso but that hasn’t stopped rumors that he could leave after one season.

Alonso will have to play back-up to Alejandro Balde if he stays, while the arrival of Cancelo (who can play on either flank) means his exit could be sanctioned if he wants to go.