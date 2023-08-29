Recovery session after the win at Villarreal - FC Barcelona

Anew week begins at Barça and the first team carried out a recovery session following the 4-3 away win at Villarreal on Sunday. With back to back victories in the bag, the blaugranes returned to work to prepare for their next fixture in La Liga which is another away trip, this time to Osasuna with kick off 9pm CEST on Sunday.

Fermin says 'it's a dream' to play for FC Barcelona - FC Barcelona

The Spanish midfielder discusses his competitive debut for the first team with the Club's media

Huge response as FC Barcelona arrive in Kyrgyzstan - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona, led by president Joan Laporta, has arrived in Kyrgyzstan this Monsay, with huge expectation in the Central Asian country for the club's first official visit. The goal is to launch the Barça Experience, which includes two Barça Academies, one Barça Café and a Barça Store, the opening of which is to be celebrated by a game between the Barça Legends and the Legends de Asia.

Mapi León and Alexia join the tour in Mexico - FC Barcelona

Two top quality players have joined the Barça Women pre-season touring party in Mexico, namely Mapi León and Alexia Putellas, the first World Cup winner to return to work. Both players arrived together to meet up with coach Jonatan Giráldez and the squad, and have now completed their first training session on Mexican soil, in preparation for the games against América and Tigres on 29 August and 1 September respectively.

Chelsea interesting in signing Barca duo Ferran Torres and Raphinha - SPORT

The news at Camp Barça shows no signs of stopping. Amid all the rumors surrounding Cancelo and Joao Félix as potential signings, two unexpected figures have entered the fray in this transfer window: Ferran Torres and Raphinha are now on Chelsea's radar to bolster their attacking options. Approaches could be made in the coming hours.

Girona make move for Barcelona defender Eric Garcia - SPORT

The final days of the summer 2023 transfer window promise to be frantic in FC Barcelona's offices. There are several players on the verge of leaving, and also some on the verge of entering, as confirmed by president Joan Laporta just minutes before the match against Villarreal at La Cerámica stadium.

Spain or Morocco... Lamine Yamal has chosen his national team - SPORT

Lamine Yamal is set to become the youngest player to debut for the Spanish national team. The 16-year-old rising star had the choice between Spain, where he was born and developed his career, or Morocco, his father's country. Ultimately, the Barcelona prodigy has opted for La Roja.

Man United ask Barca to loan Marcos Alonso - SPORT

The transfer market is entering its final phase, and in addition to working on new signings, Barcelona are also looking to offload several players. Initially, Marcos Alonso wasn't among the players earmarked for departure, and he expressed his interest in staying. However, the market is in motion, and a formal offer has now been presented to the club, suggesting that the player could be loaned out to the Premier League.

The details revealed of the Inigo Martinez exit clause - SPORT

One of the matters that Barça must address as soon as possible is the registration of Iñigo Martínez. The Basque center-back, along with Iñaki Peña, are the only players in the squad who have not been listed on LaLiga's website. However, the case of the former Athletic Club player has a particularity, namely an escape clause included in the contract he signed in early July, valid until 2025.