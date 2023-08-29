Fermin Lopez renews Barcelona contract until 2027

Barcelona have confirmed that young midfielder Fermin Lopez has signed a contract extension at the Camp Nou.

Lopez has signed on until 2027 and his deal includes a buyout clause set at a hefty €400 million.

Here’s Barcelona’s official statement:

“The player Fermín López has reached an agreement with FC Barcelona for the renewal of his contract, which will tie him to the Club until June 30, 2027,” read a statement.

“The Andalusian midfielder signed his new contract this Tuesday morning in an event with the manager responsible for Training Football, Joan Soler; the Club’s sports director, Anderson Luis de Souza “Deco; and the director of Training Football, José Ramón Alexanco, at the offices of Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper. The termination clause will be 400 million euros.”

The move secures Lopez’s future and rewards the player for his progress. He shone in pre-season and made his first-team debut against Villarreal on Sunday in La Liga.