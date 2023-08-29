Marcos Alonso not thrilled about leaving Barcelona for Manchester United

Players really don’t seem to want to leave Barcelona. Even when it comes to making more money or securing more playing time, the trend has continued to be that players love playing for and living in Barcelona.

That trend seems to be continuing this week with the news that Marcos Alonso has reportedly leaned towards turning down a loan deal from Manchester United. The deal would be for one year and let Alonso return to England where he enjoyed pretty good success at Chelsea.

The Spaniard would certainly get more playing time at United then he will at Barcelona behind Alejandro Balde, but that isn’t stopping Alonso from souring on the Red Devils.

Alonso thinks he can get enough minutes at Barca this season, with Jordi Alba having left, and would rather stay than head to Old Trafford and fill in for injured left-back Luke Shaw under Erik ten Hag.