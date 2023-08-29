 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Marcos Alonso not thrilled about leaving Barcelona for Manchester United

Oh

By Josh Suttr
/ new
Villarreal CF V FC Barcelona - LaLiga EA Sports Photo by David Aliaga/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Players really don’t seem to want to leave Barcelona. Even when it comes to making more money or securing more playing time, the trend has continued to be that players love playing for and living in Barcelona.

That trend seems to be continuing this week with the news that Marcos Alonso has reportedly leaned towards turning down a loan deal from Manchester United. The deal would be for one year and let Alonso return to England where he enjoyed pretty good success at Chelsea.

The Spaniard would certainly get more playing time at United then he will at Barcelona behind Alejandro Balde, but that isn’t stopping Alonso from souring on the Red Devils.

Alonso thinks he can get enough minutes at Barca this season, with Jordi Alba having left, and would rather stay than head to Old Trafford and fill in for injured left-back Luke Shaw under Erik ten Hag.

More From Barca Blaugranes

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Barca Blaugranes Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Barca news from Barca Blaugranes