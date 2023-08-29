Barcelona set to sign Flamengo striker Petterson Novaes

Barcelona aren’t done making moves this summer. Sport is reporting that Barca are close to making a move for Petterson Novaes, a striker currently tearing it up for Flamengo’s U-20 side.

The deal would initially be a loan deal with the option to buy coming in around €3-4 million at the end of the season. The 19-year-old Novaes has scored seven goals in his fifteen appearances in 2023 and will join Barcelona Atletic.

The great thing about Novaes is his flexibility. The attacker can play up top as a striker but is also keen to start from the left and be a winger. Barcelona love youth and love youth that can play a variety of positions, seems like the Brazilian would fit right in.

Gerard Romeo reports that Petterson is due to fly to Barcelona tomorrow to link up with his new team. Rafa Marquez’s side are due back in action at the weekend on Sunday against Real Union.