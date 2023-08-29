Barcelona receive Saudi offer for winger Ez Abde

Barcelona have reportedly received an offer from Saudi Arabia for winger Ez Abde which is thought to be around €20m.

Gerard Romero says the bid has arrived in the final days of the window and includes a salary of around €13 million a year.

However, Abde has apparently rejected the offer and it seems he’s not too interested in playing in the Middle East.

If Abde is to leave Barcelona before the window closes he wants to stay in La Liga, the problem is that clubs in Spain can’t afford to sign him permanently.

Sevilla are also thought to be keen, if Lucas Ocampos leaves, but would only be able to offer a loan which is not what Barcelona want.

Abde’s future has become uncertain again after he was left out of Sunday’s win at Villarreal despite Barcelona being without Raphinha due to suspension.

It’s thought the winger does want to stay at Barcelona but only if he can play regular football in the 2023-24 campaign.