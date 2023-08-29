‘I don’t have support’ - Lewandowski wants Barcelona to create more chances

Robert Lewandowski has been talking about his situation at Barcelona and says he’s not receiving enough chances during games.

The Poland international has only scored once this season so far and says he need more support in attack from his team-mates.

“We are Barça and we are expected not only to win, but also to play good attacking football. Lately that has not been as it should be, so we have been fighting to create more chances,” he said. “When we see Ferran or Ansu come on, two players who ago forward, we create more chances. Sometimes we don’t play with enough attacking players, I don’t have support... so I look for the best solution for the team. “I think that with my experience, when I know my body, I look for the best solution not only for me, but also for the team. “I realize that sometimes, if I’m between two central defenders, it’s easier for the defenders. “In many games I don’t have many chances to score. In the last two games I didn’t have many chances, I didn’t receive many balls, so sometimes I had to create my chances.”

However, Lewandowski is confident he can get back to his best goalscoring ways and is focused on improving as the season progresses

“I have to maintain my level, get back on track. It will improve with each game,” he said. “Each season is different and this season is very long. We have many games and I think that the important thing is not how you start, but how you end.” Source | Eleven Sports Poland

Lewandowski was on target last time out against Villarreal and will be hoping for more when Barca take on Osasuna at the weekend.