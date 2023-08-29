Ansu Fati now willing to listen to offers to leave Barcelona

Ansu Fati is reportedly now willing to listen to offers to leave Barcelona before the transfer window closes at the end of the month.

The forward has previously insisted he only wants to stay, despite his dad advising him to move on, but Mundo Deportivo reckon he’s had a change of mind.

Fati is said to have given his future some serious thought over the last few days and will at least listen to any offers received from agent Jorge Mendes.

MD reckon Chelsea, Tottenham and Dortmund are all said to be keen on the forward. Any exit would only be on loan and not a permanent transfer.

If Fati does leave then Barcelona are likely to move for Joao Felix. The Atletico forward is still waiting and hoping for a move to Barca before the transfer window closes.

Felix is also represented by Mendes which means the agent could be set for a busy few days as he tries to keep all his clients happy.

Fati has featured in all three La Liga games for Barcelona so far this season but he’s been a substitute in each of the matches.