Julian Araujo reveals how Xavi and Pedri convinced him to move to Las Palmas

Julian Araujo has spoken about his decision to move to Las Palmas after agreeing a season-long loan from Barcelona.

The Mexico international will link up with former Barcelona B coach Garcia Pimienta at Las Palmas and says Xavi told him it was the best place for him to play next season.

“I came here to grow, this style is similar to Barça’s,” he said. “I spoke to Xavi and he told me it’s the best option because the Las Palmas coach likes to have possession of the ball and play out from the back. “I like to attack and defend. The first job is to defend, but I like to give assists and score goals. I come to develop the type of game that the coach asks of me.”

Araujo also said he’d spoken to Pedri who had also helped him decide to join Las Palmas.

“I spoke with Pedri. He told me that the island is spectacular,” he explained. “He spoke well of the coach, the club and the game model. After that talk I was convinced to come, that it is the place to grow.”

Barcelona will be hoping that Araujo can have a strong season at Las Palmas and then return to the Camp Nou to fight for a place in the starting XI.