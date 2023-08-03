Barcelona in talks to sell Clement Lenglet to Al-Nassr

Barcelona are reportedly in talks to sell center-back Clement Lenglet to Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr.

Mundo Deportivo are reporting that the Saudi side are willing to make Lenglet a decent offer to move to the Middle East.

Al-Nassr have already brought in Cristiano Ronaldo and have added Marcelo Brozovic and Sadio Mane during the summer transfer window.

Lenglet now appears to be a transfer target, with Barcelona keen to offload the defender before the start of the season.

The Frenchman had appeared set to move to Spurs, after spending last season on loan in north London, but a transfer is yet to materialize.

Barcelona are not expecting to receive a big fee for Lenglet but are keen to get the defender off the wage bill.

Lenglet was included in Barca’s pre-season tour of the United States but did not make an appearance for Xavi’s side on their United States tour.