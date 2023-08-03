Barcelona admit to ‘concerns’ over player registrations ahead of new La Liga season

Barcelona have reportedly admitted to “concerns” about whether they will be able to register their new signings and contract extensions before the start of the season.

The Catalans are still waiting for a financial injection of €60 million and had been expected to close a deal with a German investment fund for 16% of Barca Studios.

Yet ESPN are now reporting that Barcelona are getting worried that the deal has still not been closed. Apparently the deal has now fallen through yet, as has been reported elsewhere, but is certainly not finalized.

As things stand, Barcelona only have 13 players registered ahead of their first game of the new La Liga season against Getafe on Sunday, August 13.

New signings Ilkay Gundogan, Inigo Martinez and Oriol Romeu are still waiting to be registered. Barcelona also haven’t registered extensions that have already been announced for Ronald Araujo, Marcos Alonso, and Sergi Roberto.

The Catalans did manage to register Gavi’s contract earlier in the summer but are also thought to be keen to tie Alejandro Balde and Lamine Yamal down to new deals at the club.