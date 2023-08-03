FC Barcelona touring party back home - FC Barcelona

The US tour has truly come to an end now FC Barcelona have arrived in Barcelona. The touring party landed in the Catalan capital after a flight of almost 10 hours. Xavi Hernández and squad set off home after the game against AC Milan in Las Vegas at 12.45am local time, before landing in Barcelona at 7.35pm CEST.

The US Tour by the numbers - FC Barcelona

So, it's goodbye to the United States as the team head back across the Atlantic ready for the Gamper Trophy and the start of official competitions. Let's take numerical stock of the first three games of the preseason.

FC Barcelona go ahead with their plans to pull yet another economic lever - SPORT

FC Barcelona are pressing ahead with negotiations to pull a new economic lever, SPORT has confirmed. Amid the sporting turmoil over the imminent departure of Ousmane Dembélé to PSG, the club remains strong and working discreetly to reach an essential agreement as soon as possible to close the transfer market on a positive and register the new players who have arrived in Barcelona this summer.

Barça are hastening Franck Kessié's departure from Camp Nou - SPORT

Kessié is very clear about his situation and is willing to leave, but he was waiting for a noteworthy proposal from the Premier League, something that has not arrived so far. Tottenham are interested and Liverpool could enter the bidding but the only official proposal is from Juventus.

Bernardo Silva would try to force his way out should Barça submit a bid - SPORT

Bernardo Silva is Xavi Hernandez's big favourite, but Barca view it as practically impossible to sign him unless there is another big sale this summer. The Blaugrana club maintains very fluid relations with his agent, Jorge Mendes, and they are clear that the player would be willing to force his exit if Barça ask for it, something they have not done because it would be unfeasible to sign him at the moment.

Ousmane Dembélé open to negotiating clause split with Barça - SPORT

Barça are playing their cards close to their chest and have already made it clear that they will fight to get as much money as possible out of the 50 million euros release clause. They understand that the player has failed to meet the objectives of the negotiation, so if there is no agreement, everything will end up in court.

Xavi Hernandez: "I'm a bit disappointed with Dembélé" - SPORT

After the match against Milan, Xavi Hernandez admitted that he was a little disappointed with Ousmane Dembélé, who is due to complete his transfer to PSG in the next few hours.