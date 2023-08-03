 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Barcelona agree personal terms with Joao Cancelo, discussing deal with Man City

The defender could arrive after Dembele leaves

Manchester City v Yokohama F.Marinos - Preseason Friendly Photo by Masashi Hara/Getty Images

Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo has reportedly agreed personal terms with Barcelona ahead of a possible summer move.

The Catalan giants are now in talks with Manchester City over how to structure a deal for the Portugal international.

Barcelona are hoping to bring in Cancelo, using some of the cash generated from Ousmane Dembele’s imminent departure, to solve their problem right-back slot.

Here’s the latest from Fabrizio Romano.

It’s not clear yet how Barcelona will be able to incorporate Cancelo but it’s been rumored he will arrive on loan. The defender spent the second part of last season on loan at Bayern Munich but has since returned to Pep Guardiola’s side.

Cancelo has been with Manchester City for their pre-season tour, although Guardiola was pretty coy when asked about whether he’d be staying with the club.

“He is here. Joao has been so important for us in the past,” he told reporters. “He is back here and is part of the group. We will see what happens.”

