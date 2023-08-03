Barcelona agree personal terms with Joao Cancelo, discussing deal with Man City

Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo has reportedly agreed personal terms with Barcelona ahead of a possible summer move.

The Catalan giants are now in talks with Manchester City over how to structure a deal for the Portugal international.

Barcelona are hoping to bring in Cancelo, using some of the cash generated from Ousmane Dembele’s imminent departure, to solve their problem right-back slot.

Here’s the latest from Fabrizio Romano.

Joao Cancelo has agreed personal terms with Barça, he wants the move... and Xavi wants him since January as priority target. Talks now ongoing with Manchester City over deal structure



Barça plan revealed on Sunday: use part of Dembélé budget to try again for Cancelo. pic.twitter.com/3L2q2T6nuF — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 3, 2023

It’s not clear yet how Barcelona will be able to incorporate Cancelo but it’s been rumored he will arrive on loan. The defender spent the second part of last season on loan at Bayern Munich but has since returned to Pep Guardiola’s side.

Cancelo has been with Manchester City for their pre-season tour, although Guardiola was pretty coy when asked about whether he’d be staying with the club.

“He is here. Joao has been so important for us in the past,” he told reporters. “He is back here and is part of the group. We will see what happens.”