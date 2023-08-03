Revealed: What Dembele told Xavi about wanting to leave Barcelona

Ousmane Dembele’s decision to leave Barcelona for PSG has taken the club and manager Xavi Hernandez in particular by surprise.

The Frenchman was thought to be happy at the Camp Nou and willing to extend his contract which is due to expire next year.

Yet Dembele is close to sealing a move to Parc des Princes, with Xavi having readily admitted that he has been left disappointed by the forward.

Dembele doesn’t say too much but AS claim they know what he told Xavi about his decision to leave the Catalan giants.

“I want to continue here and win titles, but in a healthy environment,” he told the Barcelona coach. He went on to add “there are always people throwing sh*t at me” in reference to the frequent criticism he’s received since joining Barca.

Meanwhile, The Athletic are reporting that Mateu Alemany had a chat with Dembele in Dallas after the forward appeared to become unsettled by the latest rumors being thrown about.

The report claims “Dembele was starting to believe Barcelona only wanted him to extend his contract in order to then sell him and make themselves more money.”

Alemany offered reassurances but the report claims Dembele ended up listening to PSG’s offer after “learning that Barca had explored the option of sending him and midfielder Gavi to the French side on loan in exchange for Mbappe.”

A spurious rumor that was fairly widely reported but doesn’t make a lot of sense.

Of course, Dembele has had more than his fair share of criticism at Barcelona, but he’s also readily admitted he wasted five years of his career at the club and didn’t work hard enough.

The Frenchman also claimed recently “there was and is nothing with PSG” when asked about speculation about a move which obviously doesn’t look great now he’s heading to the club. Indeed if he’s looking for a quieter life out of the media spotlight, he’s unlikely to find it at PSG.