Barcelona’s Franck Kessie set to leave in €15m deal after Xavi sends strong message

Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli are reportedly set to land Barcelona midfielder Franck Kessie in a deal worth around 15 million euros.

The Ivorian has been linked with several clubs this window, such as Tottenham and Juventus, and does now appear to be heading out of the exit door.

Relevo reckon Kessie has already said yes to a three-year deal worth €15m. The midfielder will earn around €20m per season. The move will be a boost for Barca’s difficult financial situation.

Al-Ahli have already spent big this winter by bringing in stars such as Edouard Mendy, Roberto Firmino, Riyad Mahrez, and Allan Saint-Maximin from the Premier League.

There certainly seems to be no reason for Kessie to stay at Barcelona. Xavi spoke about the midfielder after Barca’s final game of their US tour and made it pretty clear he’s not in his plans for the future.

“Franck did not play due to some slight discomfort. Regarding his future, I can say that he knows exactly what the situation is,” he told reporters.

Kessie did a decent job in his debut campaign at Barca. Yet with Oriol Romeu and Ilkay Gundogan having arrived to bolster the midfield, he looks to have little chance of regular minutes in 2023-24.