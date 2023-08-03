Dembele flies out of Barcelona to complete move to PSG

Ousmane Dembele has been spotted leaving Barcelona and heading to France to complete a move to PSG.
The forward has returned from the team’s pre-season tour of the United States but is now jetting off again as he heads for a new club.
‼️ ‼️— Alejandro Segura (@A_SeguraJ) August 3, 2023
✈️ Ousmane Dembélé pone rumbo a París junto a su entorno.
El fichaje por el club parisino… más cerca.
@RadioMARCA @radiomarcabcn pic.twitter.com/f1HSPx77p4
Dembele is expected to seal a move to PSG by the end of the week. He’ll join Luis Enrique’s side in a 50 million euro deal, although it’s still not clear how much of that cash Barcelona will actually see.
The transfer has caught Barcelona out a little, leaving the Catalans now to think about potential replacements.
The latest updates have suggested that Barca may try to strengthen at right-back, and bring in Joao Cancelo on loan, rather than signing a direct replacement for Dembele.
Xavi does have already have Ansu Fati, Raphinha and Ferran Torres as options, along with promising teenager Lamine Yamal.
