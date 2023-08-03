Xavi rejects offer to take Neymar on loan as part of Dembele deal

The irony of this entire story isn’t lost on me, but I still find it incredible. According to a report out of Spain, Xavi has shut down the offer of a Neymar loan deal.

PSG offered to include Neymar as part of the €50m deal for Ousmane Dembele, the very man Barcelona spent loads on from the money they received from selling Neymar to PSG. However, Xavi was not keen on the deal happening.

Despite the marketing buzz the move would create, he doesn’t see the injury-prone 31-year-old as a building block for the Barcelona squad. The Brazilian’s wages would also have been a major problem for Barca.

Normally, I would agree with Xavi. But with the lack of depth at the wing position, I don’t see the harm in taking Neymar in on a cheap loan deal. However, I’m not managing Barcelona so we shall see how this develops.