Eric Garcia tells Barcelona he wants to move but Xavi keen to keep defender

Eric Garcia is reportedly open to a move to Girona but it seems that a deal may not go through as Xavi wants to keep the defender at Barcelona.

Relevo are reporting that Garcia would be willing to head to Girona for the season as he know he’ll be able to play regularly.

Yet the report also claims that Xavi doesn’t really want Eric to go even though he’s being Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen, Inigo Martinez and Jules Kounde in the pecking order.

Diario Sport reckon that Eric has actually spoken to Xavi and told him he wants to move on loan in search of minutes.

Another problem for Barcelona with Eric is that if he does leave it doesn’t really generate much financial fair play for the club.

Girona are expected to sell defender Santi Bueno which could see them step up their efforts to land Eric.

It’s not clear what will happen next but it is not ruled out that Eric could move before the window closes.