Midfielders with an eye for goal - FC Barcelona

Great goalscoring from midfield for Barça this season. Xavi Hernández' side have scored 6 goals so far this season, 2 against Cádiz and 4 against Villarreal, and half of those goals were scored by midfielders Pedri, Gavi and Frenkie de Jong.

FC Barcelona opens Barça Academy in Kyrgyzstan - FC Barcelona

President Joan Laporta, together with the president of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Zhaparov, and the president of Jalgroup Asia, Aibek Alybaev, opened on Tuesday a Barça Academy in the city of Jalal-Abad.

Fermín López, blaugrana until 2027 - FC Barcelona

The player Fermín López has reached an agreement with FC Barcelona to extend his contract until 30 June 2027. The Andalusian midfielder signed his contract on Tuesday in the presence of the board member responsible for youth football, Joan Soler, the Club's sporting director, Anderson Luis de Souza 'Deco' and the director of youth football, José Ramón Alexanco at the offices at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper. The buy out clause is set at 400 million euros.

Barça president Laporta prepares personal guarantee for registrations & Cancelo - SPORT

FC Barcelona are due to receive €40 million from German fund Libero, €20m of which should be paid by Thursday 31 August at the latest. The expected €20m would be used for the pending registrations and the loan without option to buy for Joao Cancelo. But whether this amount is finally received or not, the club is looking for an alternative and this would be in the form of a personal guarantee from Joan Laporta and Ferran Olivé. It is not ruled out that other directors could also be involved.

Eric Garcia tells Barcelona coach Xavi he would like to go out on loan - SPORT

Eric García's future is attracting a lot of attention at the end of the transfer window. The Barcelona centre-back is not playing a leading role and, given this situation, wants to go out on loan in search of playing time. SPORT have learned that the defender has spoken to coach Xavi Hernandez in the last few hours to tell him of his intention to move. At least for one season.

Jorge Vilda is on the ropes and the Spain coach could be sacked imminently - SPORT

Jorge Vilda, coach of the Spanish women's national team, could be dismissed in the next few hours, SPORT have leanred. The acting president of the RFEF, Pedro Rocha, who is occupying the position on an interim basis, has the power to dismiss the coach and all indications are that he will end up dispensing with Vilda's services, possibly on Wednesday.

Osasuna tracking Abde situation with winger open to leaving Barça still - SPORT

A busy end to the transfer window awaits Abde Ezzalzouli. FC Barcelona's sporting management and Xavi Hernandez's coaching staff want the Moroccan winger to be part of the squad for the 2023/24 season and this is what they told him last week, but the lack of minutes against Villarreal has raised doubts among the player's camp.

Clement Lenglet latest: Lyon, Sevilla & contract termination all on the table - SPORT

Barcelona have offered Clément Lenglet the possibility of mutual termination of his contract to speed up his departure from the club, although the player has so far rejected the offer. Lenglet is expected to be paid a hefty salary this season -- between €12 and 16 million euros -- due to deferrals from previous seasons. The club, however, wants to expedite the French defender's case as soon as possible, among other reasons to free up space on their wage bill.

Alexia Putellas' first words on Rubiales case: "We are fighting for the same thing" - SPORT

Save her initial social media post, Alexia Putellas has spoken out for the first time about the situation with Luis Rubiales, Jenni Hermoso and the reactions at the RFEF.

Barcelona close in on deal for the Flamengo striker Petterson Novaes - SPORT

Barcelona have been working in the last few hours to close a deal for Petterson Novaes, a striker from Flamengo who would arrive initially on loan.