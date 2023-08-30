Barcelona discussing Ansu Fati loan with Tottenham

Tottenham are reportedly in talks with Ansu Fati over a move before the transfer window closes at the end of the week.

Fabrizio Romano reports that Spurs are discussing a season-long loan for Fati who is thought to be willing to listen to offers to move away from Barcelona.

Chelsea have also been linked with Fati, but it seems the Blues are not in the mix as things stand.

Understand Tottenham are now in contact with Barça to negotiate for Ansu Fati deal on loan until June 2024. ⚪️ #THFC



Discussions about conditions of the deal but Barça want 100% of the salary covered.



Ansu, also presented to Chelsea as opportunity but no former approach yet. pic.twitter.com/AxXVrmVqcW — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 30, 2023

There’s no indication yet of whether Fati is interested in Spurs. The north Londoners are not in Europe this season and went out of the League Cup yesterday after defeat to Fulham.

However, Ange Postecoglou’s side have made a bright start to the Premier League season. Spurs have beaten Manchester United and Bournemouth and Brentford.

The team are also playing attractive football, despite the loss of Harry Kane, and will be hoping to improve on a poor season last time out when the finished down in eighth.

Joan Laporta has asked about Fati at the weekend before Barcelona’s clash with Villarreal and offered up the following.

“Ansu is extraordinary, we are all in love,” he said. “It was Xavi’s decision to bring him in and he is just another member of the squad, who we want to improve. We are very happy that he is still with us.”

Yet there now seems real doubt as to whether he will still be at Barcelona after the window closes.