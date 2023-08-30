Ansu Fati or Joao Felix: Who should Barcelona trust in this season?

Barcelona are expected to do some business in the final days of the transfer window with an exit for Ansu Fati rumored to be on the cards along with a move for Joao Felix.

Xavi has always insisted he wants Fati to stay but he’s been a sub so far this season which seems to have convinced the youngster to listen to offers.

Tottenham and Chelsea are both being linked with Fati currently, and it seems he now has a big decision to make on where he plays his football this season.

On the other hand there is no doubt in Joao Felix’s mind that he wants to be at Barca. The forward made it clear in an interview with Fabrizio Romano that Barca is his dream.

So who should Barcelona trust in for the 2023-24 campaign. Will Xavi’s side keep the faith with Fati or would be a move for Felix be a better idea?

