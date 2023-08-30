Barcelona agree loan deal with Aston Villa for Clement Lenglet

Barcelona have agreed a deal with Aston Villa for French center-back Clement Lenglet, according to multiple reports.

The defender is set to move to the Premier League club on a season-long loan. Villa will pay round 75% of his wages during the campaign.

Lenglet is expected to fly out later today and complete his move to Unai Emery’s side before the transfer window closes.

Barca had been hoping to sell Lenglet this summer but have ended up loaning him out for a second straight season.

The defender spent last year with Tottenham, and Joan Laporta had hoped to offload him to Spurs permanently, but the north Londoners seemed to lose interest.

There could be more exits from Barcelona before the end of the week. Ez Abde, Ansu Fati and Eric continue to be linked with moves away from the club.

Fati is thought to be wanted by Tottenham, while Abde is believed to be considering a move as he wants to play regularly this season.