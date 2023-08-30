Barcelona move for young Brazilian forward collapses - report

FC Barcelona’s move for Petterson Novaes has collapsed almost at the last moment, after reports had made it clear he would sign from Flamengo.

According to a Brazilian reporter, “the loan proposal, which was accepted by Flamengo, underwent ‘changes in some clauses,’ and the deal fell through.”

The deal would have been a loan, with a purchase clause rated at €3-4 million that Barcelona could execute at the end of the season.

Novaes, who is 19, had been performing for Flamengo’s U-20 side and was set to join Barcelona Atletic.

MLS side Chicago Fire made an offer of $6 million for him, but Flamengo turned it down.