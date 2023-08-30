Barcelona forward Ansu Fati makes decision on Tottenham move

Ansu Fati could be about to wave goodbye to Barcelona for the season, with speculation claiming he has decided he wants to move to Tottenham.

Mundo Deportivo have an update on the situation and report that Fati has told Sevilla that he wants to play for Spurs this season.

Fati’s father had been eager to see his son move to Sevilla, but the Barcelona forward has decided he’d be better off in the Premier League instead.

Barcelona and Tottenham now need to agree a deal before the transfer window closes, with Fati expected to move on a season-long loan.

Fabrizio Romano also reports that Spurs and Barca are continuing to talk about Fati, although the north Londoners also want Brennan Johnson in a permanent deal.

Fati could therefore be about to join Clement Lenglet in heading to the Premier League for the season.

The two departures could help Barca register players. The Catalans still need to register Inaki Pena and Inigo Martinez and also want to bring in Joao Cancelo on on loan.