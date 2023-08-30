Brighton join race to land Ansu Fati from Barcelona

Premier League side Brighton have become the latest club to be linked with a move for Barcelona forward Ansu Fati.

Mundo Deportivo reckon the Seagulls are willing to make a “big effort” to land Fati before the transfer window closes.

Fati has been linked with a move to Tottenham in recent days and is thought to be willing to make the move to north London.

However, it seems Brighton have also been in touch with Fati’s camp to discuss a possible move after learning he could be available.

Manager Roberto De Zerbi is said to be “in love” with Fati and is willing to make him a key player for his side.

Brighton have drawn plaudits in the Premier League for their attractive and attacking style of play under De Zerbi.

The team finished last season in an impressive sixth place in the table and will play European football this season.