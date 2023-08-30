Ansu Fati’s Tottenham move is 99% done, Barcelona close to Joao Felix

Ansu Fati’s move from Barcelona to Tottenham is now “99%” done and could be completed by Thursday, with the forward expected to fly to London imminently.

The rumor mill loves putting a percentage on potential transfers and is getting very excited about Fati’s exit.

COPE report his move to Spurs is “99%” done and will be a simple loan deal as Barcelona do not want to sell.

Manager Ange Postecoglou has apparently been on the phone to tell Fati that he will be a key player for Tottenham this season and will have regular minutes.

Relevo also reckon it’s almost a done deal and claim that Joao Felix is probably going to head to Barcelona to take over from Fati.

The deal with the Atletico forward is “almost closed” but also still depends on Barca getting their finances straight.

The Catalans still need to register Inaki Pena, Inigo Martinez and Joao Cancelo before they think about Felix and are still waiting a cash injection from German firm Libero.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta is also said to be willing to put up a personal guarantee to get everyone registered before the close of the window.