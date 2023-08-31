Barcelona unwilling to loan out Ez Abde

Barcelona have reportedly told Ez Abde that they are unwilling to sanction a loan before the transfer window closes and any move will have to be a permanent deal.

Abde’s future has become uncertain in the last few days and it’s thought the winger is willing to move away because he wants to play regularly.

The winger has only played twice this season, both times as a substitute, and didn’t feature at all in the win over Villarreal last time out.

Diario Sport reckon Abde’s been in meetings about his future today and was hoping to go out on loan but was been told that’s not an option.

Barcelona will only let him move away on a permanent deal which would help the club’s financial situation and free up space on the wage bill.

Aston Villa and Bayer Leverkusen are both interested but it’s thought neither are willing to pay Barcelona’s asking price as things stand.