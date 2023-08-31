Barcelona hoping to ‘unblock’ Joao Cancelo transfer on Thursday

Barcelona are hoping to be able to “unlock” a deal to bring Joao Cancelo to the club on Thursday after seeing plans to land the Portugal international delayed.

The Catalans are said to have an agreement to sign the defender on loan from Manchester City but haven’t been able to complete the transfer for financial reasons.

COPE are now reporting that Barca are optimistic they can make progress tomorrow and finally get the deal over the line.

Cancelo had been due to fly to Barcelona earlier this week but saw his travel plans hit as the club had not received an expected payment from German firm Libero, according to The Athletic.

The report adds that Joan Laporta and club treasurer Ferran Olive are willing to sign a bank guarantee in a bid to get the Cancelo deal done.

The guarantee would inject funds of €20 million into the club and also allow Inaki Pena and Inigo Martinez to be registered.

Barcelona’s finances will also be helped by the expected departures on loan of Clement Lenglet and Ansu Fati.

The exit of the duo may free up enough space for Barca to sign Joao Felix from Atletico on loan too.