 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Ansu Fati agrees Brighton deal but ‘important’ La Liga club also interested

The rumors just keep on coming

By Gill Clark
/ new
Villarreal CF v FC Barcelona - LaLiga EA Sports Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Ansu Fati is closing on a loan move to Brighton but it appears a Spanish club has also joined the mix for the Barcelona starlet.

Tottenham appeared set to land Fati but now appear to have been pipped by Premier League rivals Brighton.

Fabrizio Romano has given the transfer the full ‘here we go’ treatment and says Fati has agreed the move and could fly to England on Thursday.

But there could still be late drama. Mundo Deportivo are reporting that an “important” Spanish club are also keen on Fati and could make a late play.

The unnamed club are apparently trying to convince Fati that his best option is to continue in La Liga rather than try for a new challenge in the Premier League.

Brighton still appear to be heavy favorites to land Fati before the window closes but there certainly appears to be plenty of other interest in the youngster.

More From Barca Blaugranes

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Barca Blaugranes Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Barca news from Barca Blaugranes