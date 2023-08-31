Barcelona in ‘advanced talks’ to sign LAFC defender Mamadou Fall

Barcelona are reportedly in talks to sign LAFC center-back Mamadou Fall on a season-long loan with a purchase option.

The Athletic report that Catalans are in “advanced talks” about a transfer, although La Liga rivals Villarreal are also thought to be in the mix for his signature.

Fall spent some of last season with Villarreal B and it seems the Yellow Submarine are keen for him to continue at the club for at least another year.

If Fall does move to the Camp Nou then he would link up with Rafa Marquez’s Barcelona Atletic in the first instance.

Marquez has seen plenty of new talent arrive this summer with Barca having high hopes for players such as fellow defender Mikayil Faye and Noah Darvich.

Fall is widely regarded as one of the most exciting youngsters in MLS currently. He’s made close to 50 appearances with LAFC and featured in La Liga last season for Villarreal against Girona.