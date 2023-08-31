 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ansu Fati set for Brighton medical after agreeing to leave Barcelona on loan

The deal is really happening

Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Ansu Fati is set to head to Brighton for a medical with the Premier League side ahead of completing his move to the Seagulls.

Sevilla had emerged as a late option for Fati, but it seems the youngster has made up his mind and will play in England for the rest of the 2023-24 season.

Fabrizio Romano reports the loan deal is all agreed, with Brighton set to pay 80% of his salary during his season-long loan.

The Athletic are also reporting it’s a done deal and make it clear there is no purchase option for Fati in the transfer. He is due to undergo a medical on Thursday before putting pen to paper on his move.

The Barcelona No. 10 has also been spotted at the airport on his way to England.

Fati’s move presents the youngster with the chance to try and get back on track after a couple of difficult seasons due to injury and lack of minutes.

The youngster is eager to play regular football this season and will be hoping he can shine as part of Roberto De Zerbi’s impressive team at the Amex Stadium.

