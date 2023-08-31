 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Barcelona’s Aitana Bonmati wins UEFA Women’s Player of the Year award

By Barca Blaugranes Staff
FC Barcelona v VfL Wolfsburg - UEFA Women’s Champions League Final Photo by Tullio Puglia - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Barcelona’s Aitana Bonmati has won the UEFA Women’s Player of the Year award after an incredible season for club and country.

Aitana has picked up the Champions League, the Supercopa de Espana Femenina, and Liga F with Barcelona and then lifted the World Cup with Spain in Australia.

Alexia Putellas has dominated the game in recent years but has spent most of the year out injured, meaning it’s Aitana who is in the spotlight this time around with a very well deserved award.

Aitana beat off competition from Real Madrid’s Olga Carmona, who scored Spain’s winner in the final, as well as Chelsea and Australia star Sam Kerr to finish top of the pile.

Congratulations, Aitana!

