Cerezo offers update on Joao Felix’s future as Barcelona rumors continue

Atletico president Enrique Cerezo has offered an update on Joao Felix’s future amid continued speculation about a move to Barcelona.

Felix has already made it very clear indeed that his dream is to play for Barcelona, and the rumor mill thinks he could get his wish, particularly after Ansu Fati’s exit.

Here’s what Cerezo has had to stay:

“Until today, 48 hours after the market closes, he is an Atlético de Madrid player,” he said. “We are waiting to see how the issue is resolved, we will wait another 48 hours. Soon we will know. “He already said that he wanted to go to a specific team that is Barcelona and we are waiting to see if they decide or not. For great players like Joao Félix, there are always offers.”

The latest update suggest that Barcelona are in negotiations over a loan move. Atletico want a fee of around €8m and for the Catalans to pay Felix’s salary.