Manchester City yet to receive offer for João Cancelo - report

The transfer market is closing soon

By Luis Mazariegos
/ new
Atletico Madrid v Manchester City - Preseason Friendly Photo by Lexy Ilsley - Manchester City/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

Despite strong rumors saying João Cancelo’s signing was imminent, at this moment Manchester City do not have an offer from FC Barcelona.

That’s the latest rumor which says that City do not have the supposed offer that has been talked about in the media.

At the moment, City don’t have plans for Cancelo to board a flight to Barcelona or to announce his departure soon.

The clock is ticking and the transfer window is due to close soon, and yet it seems there is a lot left to negotiate.

There have been rumors that a disagreement over when a sponsor is supposed to pay Barcelona has caused delays in the deal as well, because without incoming money, the Catalans will not be able to register the Portuguese defender.

City are not entirely happy with the constant rumors, and await further action from Barcelona.

Loading comments...

