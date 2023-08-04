Pablo Torre: My dream is still to succeed at Barcelona

Pablo Torre has made it clear he’s determined to succeed at Barcelona even though he’s opted to move away from the club this season for a loan spell with Girona.

The midfielder has already made his debut, and scored his first goal, for his new employers and is hoping the move can be a springboard to success at Barca.

“Personally I will try to play as many minutes as possible. It is a year of growth and I want to help Girona achieve what they want,” he said. “I really like Girona’s style of play. This year can help me grow in football, which is why I really wanted to come here. “In the short term I am obviously thinking about Girona, which is the team I am with. “If I think about the future, my dream is to succeed at Barça, but right now I am focused on playing for Girona, having many minutes and enjoying time with my team-mates.”

Torre also offered an update on a knee injury he’s picked up, saying he isn’t expected to be out for long. Girona open their La Liga campaign against Real Sociedad on August 12.