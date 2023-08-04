Barcelona get ‘Operation Bernardo’ underway

Bernardo Silva is reportedly willing to try and force an exit from Manchester City if Barcelona come calling this summer.

Diario Sport reckon the Portugal international is desperate to move to the Camp Nou but a transfer will only be possible if the Catalans make a big sale.

Bernardo has already rejected interest from PSG in the hope that Barca come calling, but as things stand the Catalans aren’t able to make the deal work financially,

Mundo Deportivo reckon ‘Operation Bernardo’ is underway, following Ousmane Dembele’s exit, and the club are trying to come up with a formula that works.

Xavi has made Bernardo his “absolute priority” and hopes Pep Guardiola would be willing to let the midfielder leave if he pushes for a move.

Pep has already admitted that Bernardo “likes Barcelona a lot” but may be reluctant to lose a key player, particularly after saying goodbye to Riyad Mahrez and Ilkay Gundogan this summer.

Barca haven’t made any big sales yet are but are hoping for more departures after Dembele. Franck Kessie is expected to move to Saudi Arabia, while Barca also want to shift Clement Lenglet and Sergino Dest.