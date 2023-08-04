On the way up in America - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona spent almost two weeks in the United States, playing three games along the way, with the results getting better as the team settled back into working together. The several new faces in the squad have also needed time to adapt, but things are all slotting into place very nicely indeed, with the start of official competition on the horizon.

Unforgettable US Tour in association with Spotify - FC Barcelona

Barça have completed a tour in which music also played a major role, bringing together the first team players with artists Daddy Yankee, Anitta and Fuerza Regida, as well as the launch of the exclusive Barça on Tour playlist

Barça forward Ousmane Dembélé is on his way to Paris! - SPORT

Decisive hours in the Dembélé case. The player did not play in the last game of FC Barcelona's American tour against Milan, but he did travel with the rest of the squad to Barcelona. Once there, the Frenchman took a plane to Paris to join PSG.

AC Milan also enter the fray for Barça defender Clément Lenglet - SPORT

Barça already warned that they were not going to lower Lenglet's transfer fee to Tottenham because the Frenchman has attracted other clubs as well. The Blaugrana club have received a proposal from Saudi Arabia in the last few hours and Milan have also asked for him.

Clément Lenglet: Barça push for Saudi move, but the player prefers Tottenham - SPORT

Barça are in a hurry to close out player sales. The club want to move Dest, Lenglet and Kessié on before the start of La Liga and the French centre-back is the closest to finalizing a move.

Al Ahly renew interest in Frank Kessié and Barça are hoping to close the deal soon! - SPORT

Frank Kessié will leave Barça and the player is currently evaluating his options. Juventus have been trying to sign him for weeks, but the player is waiting for a last-minute offer from Saudi Arabia. Several Arab media outlets claim that Al Ahly are once again interested in Kessié and have opened negotiations to try to close the deal in the next few hours.

Manchester City remain firm with Barça over Joao Cancelo - SPORT

Xavi Hernandez rates Joao Cancelo very highly and has been pushing FC Barcelona to prioritize signing the Portuguese. The Blaugrana have been working to make it happen although the sporting department do not rate him over some of the other options.