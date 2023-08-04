Pep Guardiola sends message to Barcelona about Bernardo Silva

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has sent a message to Barcelona amid speculation the Catalans will make a move for Bernardo Silva.

Joan Laporta and Co. are thought to be planning a way to try and land Bernardo after losing Ousmane Dembele to PSG.

Guardiola has spoken to reporters ahead of Manchester City’s clash with Arsenal in the Community Shield and offered up the following on Bernardo.

“Losing Kyle [Walker] and Bernardo would be so difficult that’s why we’re doing everything to keep them because they want to really be here,” he said. “I want to clarify that because I know Barcelona reports make up what I say. From day one I don’t want any players who don’t want to be here but I’m an employee. I want to work with guys who want to stay and work with staff and players, but after we have to get a proper offer. If we don’t get a proper offer, he’s our player and we want him. “If they want him, they will take a plane and come here and talk to our sporting director and CEO to make an agreement because three parts have to be there. For us to buy a player, just because we are.”

The latest rumors reckon Barca are putting together a package worth 75 million euros for Bernardo, with the Portugal international thought to be willing to try and force an exit if the Catalans come calling.