Barcelona won’t rip up Dest’s contract but hoping to sell for €10m

Sergino Dest looks to be heading for the Barcelona exit doors once again after failing to impress on the club’s pre-season tour of the United States.

There had been whispers that he could be handed a second chance at Barca, and the USMNT star even said Xavi had told him that he “starts from scratch” after returning to the club this summer.

Yet Dest appears to have failed to impress Xavi once again and the club are eager to get him off the wage bill before the start of the season.

The Athletic have reported Barca will either loan Dest out but are also willing to sell for just 10 million euros.

The report also dismisses speculation that the Catalan giants could rip up Dest’s contract, as has been claimed elsewhere this week.

News that Barca want to get rid of Dest is no surprise, but it still remains unclear where he might play his football next season.

A failed spell at Milan following on from a tough time at Barcelona means there appear to be few suitors for the 22-year-old currently, even at a cut price.