Barcelona secure deal for German wonderkid Noah Darvich

The midfielder is set to move to Camp Nou

By Gill Clark
Turkiye U17 v Germany U17 - UEFA Under17 European Championship Qualifier Photo by Burak Kara/Getty Images for DFB

Barcelona are reportedly set to sign German wonderkid Noah Darvich from Freiburg after agreeing a deal.

The news has come out of the blue but has been confirmed by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano who has gone as far as to give it the full “here we go!” treatment.

Darvich has been making waves in German football for a while. He joined Freiburg in 2017 and has impressed playing for the youth teams.

The 16-year-old is an attacking midfielder who can play in a variety of positions, and his signing will be seen as something of a coup.

Manchester City, Arsenal and PSG have previously been linked with Darvich but it seems the Catalan giants have won the race.

There are no figures mentioned but it seems Barca will play a small fee for Darvich. His contract at Freiburg was due to expire in 2024.

Darvich will be another exciting youngster to watch out for at Barcelona and the Catalans will be hoping he can progress through the ranks and into the first team.

