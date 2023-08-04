Barcelona secure deal for German wonderkid Noah Darvich

Barcelona are reportedly set to sign German wonderkid Noah Darvich from Freiburg after agreeing a deal.

The news has come out of the blue but has been confirmed by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano who has gone as far as to give it the full “here we go!” treatment.

EXCLUSIVE: Barcelona are set to sign German top talent Noah Darvich from Freiburg, deal in place for 2006 born midfielder — here we go! #FCB



Considered one of most interesting talents in his position, deal done as Barça sources confirm. pic.twitter.com/939iYGsHzf — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 4, 2023

Darvich has been making waves in German football for a while. He joined Freiburg in 2017 and has impressed playing for the youth teams.

The 16-year-old is an attacking midfielder who can play in a variety of positions, and his signing will be seen as something of a coup.

Manchester City, Arsenal and PSG have previously been linked with Darvich but it seems the Catalan giants have won the race.

There are no figures mentioned but it seems Barca will play a small fee for Darvich. His contract at Freiburg was due to expire in 2024.

Darvich will be another exciting youngster to watch out for at Barcelona and the Catalans will be hoping he can progress through the ranks and into the first team.