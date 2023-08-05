Lewandowski opens up on what he told Gundogan before his Barcelona move

Robert Lewandowski has opened up on what he told Ilkay Gundogan to help convince the midfielder to move to Barcelona.

The two players have been reunited at the Camp Nou after the midfielder opted to leave Manchester City and join Xavi’s side.

Lewandowski said he told Gundogan exactly what to expect at Barcelona, following a debut season that had brought a La Liga crown for the Poland international.

“Before he joined Barcelona, I was speaking with him and telling him the truth,” he said. “What I was thinking about, not only the club, but the players and also around the city as well as the way that Barca has been going. I told him the truth and I think that I saw his face when talking about what kind of challenge this is not only for me but what it could be for him too. “I think that he saw everything and I have known him for years since we were together at Dortmund nine or 10 years ago. I told him: ‘Ilka, if you join us, you will see how big this club really is around the world.’ It is not only a club — it is also the atmosphere, our teammates are very friendly and the people in Barcelona are very friendly and give us great support.”

Lewandowski is clearly relishing playing alongside Gundogan once again and thinks the midfielder will shine at Barca.

"Of course, he needs more time to be in Barcelona, but he chose perfectly. We will see his best form with Barca. "We have a connection as we know each other very well so it will be a very good transfer — not only for me but for the club," he added. Source | CBS Sports

Gundogan picked up a knock during the club’s pre-season tour but it is hoped he will be fit for their season-opener against Getafe.