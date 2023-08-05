Ilkay Gundogan vows to prove himself again at Barcelona

Ilkay Gundogan has spoken about his decision to move to Barcelona and says he wants to prove himself again at the Camp Nou.

The midfielder heads to Catalunya after winning the treble with Manchester City but says he wants more success with Xavi’s side.

“It is a challenge,” he said. “Sometimes I was thinking why would I want to change. But that was exactly what I wanted — to get out of my comfort zone, to prove myself again in a new country with a new culture, a new league and new players. “I am someone who loves to explore things and that is how I see it right now. I came here to prove myself, to conquer and to be successful.”

Gundogan will link up again with Robert Lewandowski at Barcelona and says the two players did speak before he decided to join the Catalans.

“We just met up in the summer break just before I signed all of the paperwork and the deal was sealed,” he explained. “We spoke a bit about Barcelona and there were rumors about myself so we communicated a bit more about the club. I think that it shows that we are both very competitive. “We know what we have achieved but it is in the past and we try to put it to one side and look forward to do even better and more difficult things. I always run towards challenges — I never run or hide from them. “He is similar and he is one of the best strikers in the world and has proven himself on so many different occasions. The fact that he is still here and competing at the highest level shows just what a competitor he is.” Source | CBS Sports

Barcelona will be hoping the two experienced stars can deliver more trophies for the club next season.

Xavi’s side play a final pre-season friendly next week against Tottenham in the Gamper Trophy before opening their title defense against Getafe.