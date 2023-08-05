FC Barcelona News: 5 August 2023; Franck Kessie to move to Al-Ahli, Bernardo Silva latest

Barcelona midfielder Franck Kessie close to finalising Al Ahli transfer | The Athletic

Franck Kessie is close to sealing a move to Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli. The midfielder will join in a deal worth around €15m after being told he would have a reduced role at Barca.

Barca looking to loan Bernardo Silva from Man City | Sport

Barcelona are still looking at ways to try and bring in Bernardo Silva but can only afford a loan offer which is likely to be rejected by Manchester City.

Robert Lewandowski confident on Barcelona’s potential in 2023-24 | Football Espana

Robert Lewandowski says the current Barcelona team has enormous potential and is eyeing a big improvement in the Champions League next season.

Ousmane Dembele asked Barça for over 100m to renew | Sport

Ousmane Dembele asked Barcelona for over 100 million euros to renew his contract intil 2028 at the club. The club dismissed the demands as simply “unaffordable.”

Auba explains differences between Chelsea and Barcelona | Football Espana

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been talking about why he was so successful at Barcelona and then struggled to impress back in the Premier League at Chelsea.

Barca convinced they can sell Sergino Dest | Sport

Barcelona are convinced they can sell Sergino Dest despite being yet to receive an offer. There has been interest from MLS clubs but the defender does not want to return to the US.