Franck Kessie set for Al-Ahli medical ahead of €15m move from Barcelona

Franck Kessie is due to have a medical with Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli on Sunday ahead of completing his move from Barcelona.

The Ivorian has belatedly agreed to leave the Camp Nou after being told by Xavi in no uncertain terms that he won’t be a regular next season.

Kessie is now set to join the growing number of players heading to the Middle East by signing for Al-Ahli.

Fabrizio Romano reports he will undergo a medical check on Sunday and then sign his contract with his new club.

Al Ahli have booked medical tests for Franck Kessié on Sunday and contract signing between Sunday/Monday



Deal sealed yesterday with Barcelona around €15m fee, official statement to follow.



August 5, 2023

The move will provide Barcelona with a financial boost. Kessie arrived last summer on a free transfer and will move on for a profit.

Barcelona are also expected to wave goodbye to Ousmane Dembele this weekend. The Frenchman is in Paris to sign for Ligue 1 champions PSG.

The departures of the two players will free up some funds for Barca, but it’s not clear yet how much they will have available to spend on new players.