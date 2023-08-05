Barcelona told Man City have ‘no intention’ of negotiating for Bernardo Silva

Barcelona keep on being linked with a move for Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva but it looks increasingly like the Catalans are wasting their time.

Pep Guardiola has made it clear this week he does not want to sell Bernardo and will do everything he can to keep him at the club.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has now followed that up by confirming that City have “no intention” of negotiating a Bernardo exit and want to hand him a new contract instead.

Understand Manchester City have told PSG and Barcelona that they have NO intention to negotiate at any condition for Bernardo Silva. #MCFC



Man City will also offer new contract to Bernardo very soon.



Man City will also offer new contract to Bernardo very soon.

Player's position will be crucial; but Man City have been strong & clear.

The Bernardo rumors have been reignited following Dembele’s decision to leave Barcelona for PSG. They are generally never far away anyway because Pep himself has previously admitted Bernardo would love to play for Barcelona.

City have already seen Ilkay Gundogan swap the Etihad for Camp Nou, but there seems to be little chance that Bernardo will follow in his footsteps.

Of course, the Portugal international could agitate for a move but even then it’s difficult to see how Barca could make the numbers work, particularly with City in no mood to sell.